Police are investigating a potential use-of-force incident involving four Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies who took a man into custody after responding to a report he was having a mental health crisis.

Deputies responded to a report that the man, 43, was causing a disturbance near the 16900 block of Alder Way near Lynnwood around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), a team of law enforcement officers that respond to use-of-force incidents.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they spoke with one of the man’s relatives and determined that, because he was likely having a mental health crisis, he should be taken to the hospital for evaluation, said Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell. The deputies approached the man, who was in the backyard, but a short altercation ensued when he tried to grab a gun from one of the deputies, Snell said.

The man, who continued to be uncooperative, was eventually brought under control and taken to Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds for a mental health evaluation. When he arrived at the hospital he lost consciousness, and doctors determined he had a head injury, the statement said.

He was then taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he remains in “critical, but medically stable” condition, according to the statement.

Detectives are currently investigating how the man was injured, the statement said. It’s unknown if he was hurt during the altercation with deputies or if he was injured before the incident.

Snell said at least two calls indicating the man was a victim of an assault were made to law enforcement earlier in the day. No further information was immediately available about the potential assault or who made the calls.

One deputy was also injured but was checked out by medical staff at a hospital and has since been released. The four deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per agency procedures.