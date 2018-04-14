Police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man who was found in a camper near the Ballard Bridge with a single bullet hole in his body.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, had been dead for several days and was initially assumed to have died of natural causes. But when staff from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office came to the scene, they found the bullet hole, triggering a homicide investigation, Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said. Jamieson would not say where the man was shot. The Seattle Police Department’s online blog said that no weapon was found during a cursory search of the camper van, which was parked on the 5000 block of 15th Ave. NW.

Emergency responders found the man on April 13 after responding to a call about an unresponsive male inside the camper van.

Jamieson said he didn’t know who called Seattle police and that he “didn’t have access to any police reports” or any additional information. The Medical Examiner’s Office, he added, would probably release more details in the next few days.