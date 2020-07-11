Seattle police gang detectives are continuing an investigation into a Thursday night shooting that injured a bystander in Madison Park.

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 42nd Avenue East and East Madison Street about 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a number of people fleeing the park.

Witnesses told officers that an argument between individuals escalated and shots were fired.

As officers were investigating, they learned a 27-year-old woman had arrived at the Harborview Medical Center emergency room by private car with a gunshot wound to her calf. The woman told detectives that she and some friends were celebrating in the park when she heard shots and then felt pain in her calf. A friend drove her to the hospital.

Police said she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses would not say whether the suspect was in a car or on foot, police said.