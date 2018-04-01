Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and police found the victim shot in the head.

Police are investigating the early morning shooting death of a 21-year-old man on lower Queen Anne near the Seattle Center.

The department said neighbors began calling 911 just after 2:10 a.m. to report hearing shots fired. Police responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Republican Street.

Police spokesman Patrick Michaud said officers provided aid, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No arrests have been made and Michaud said detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and are asking that anyone with information call the Homicide/Assault Tip Line at 206-233-5000.