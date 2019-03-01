No injuries have been reported, according to police.
Seattle police investigated after shots were fired in Belltown around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the department.
No injuries have been reported, said police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud.
Third Avenue from Bell Street to Blanchard Street was closed for about 40 minutes as police investigated, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
No further details were immediately available.
