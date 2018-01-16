An anonymous "crime alert" was posted in the park, detailing the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on Jan. 5. A Seattle police spokesman said the incident wasn't reported to police until this past weekend.

Seattle police are investigating after someone posted fliers in Salmon Bay Park alleging a 16-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by four men while walking home through the park around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The small, neighborhood park is located in Ballard, bordered by Northwest Canoe Place to the north and Northwest Sloop Place to the south, between 19th and 21st Avenues Northwest.

A photo of the anonymous “crime alert” posted in the park was sent to The Seattle Times and has also appeared on social media.

The alert asked anyone with information or video-surveillance footage to contact Seattle police, and included a phone number for the East Precinct, although that is not the jurisdiction where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Instead, anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.

Police spokesman Patrick Michaud said that sexual assault matching details in the “crime alert” was reported to police this past weekend and the case was assigned to a detective on Tuesday. Due to the delay in reporting, Michaud said the police investigation had just started.