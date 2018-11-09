The shooting occurred as Sounders fans were filtering through Pioneer Square after the game finished.

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square that occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday as Sounders fans were streaming through the area.

Police did not, however, say anything in a tweet about the nonfatal shooting being linked to the game.

According to police, the injured man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled on foot.

In a response to the police tweet, one apparent witness wrote that the victim had been arguing with employees and customers at the 7-11 before the shooting.