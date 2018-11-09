The shooting occurred as Sounders fans were filtering through Pioneer Square after the game finished.

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square that occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday as Sounders fans were streaming through the area.

The shooting occurred at First Avenue and Cherry Street and one person was shot in the stomach. The suspect was seen running southbound on First Avenue, according to a police blotter posted online.

According to police, the injured 34-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled on foot and has yet to be located.

Police said that there was a “disturbance between several people” before the shooting, but they did not, however, say anything about the nonfatal shooting being linked to the game.

In a response to the police tweet, one apparent witness wrote that the victim had been arguing with employees and customers at a 7-11 before the shooting.