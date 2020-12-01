Kent police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who they found in a house early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” at a home in the 25100 block of 23rd Court South around 1:20 a.m., said Kent police spokesperson Asst. Chief Jarod Kasner. While they were on their way, officers learned the woman had been found unconscious, police said.

When they arrived at the home, they attempted life-saving measures until medics took over, but the woman died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide and do not believe it was random, Kasner said.

No further information about the victim or a suspect was immediately available.