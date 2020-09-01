Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man near an Everett park Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Langus Riverfront Park around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, according to a statement from the Everett Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car, the statement said.

Although officers attempted live-saving measures, the man — who police say was in his 50s — died at the scene.

Police believe an SUV fled from the scene, and have identified a possible suspect or suspects, the statement said. They don’t think the shooting was random.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450.