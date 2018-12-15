The senior center was being rented out for a private event when the shooting occurred late Friday night.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night along the Edmonds waterfront.

The shooting was reported at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., which was being rented out for a private event, according to MyEdmondsNews.com. Edmonds police Sgt. Shane Hawley tells the website there was a disturbance just before the shooting.

The victim was a male, according to a tweet by Edmonds police.

Hawley wasn’t sure whether the victim was shot inside or outside the senior center, according to MyEdmondsNews.

Police pursued a car that was spotted being driven way from the area and the chase ended at Edmonds Way and 100th Ave North, KOMO-TV is reporting. Three people were detained, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.