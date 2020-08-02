Shots were fired at the Issaquah Costco, shattering a glass jewelry case, after a truck drove into the front of the store around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The store was not yet open. The only people inside were employees, one of whom was reportedly told to leave at gunpoint, but nobody was injured during the robbery, according to a spokesperson for the Issaquah Police Department. The agency has reported that three people were involved in the incident.

An investigation is underway on the scene. As of noon, Costco was still closed, the parking lot blocked off with carts, while police catalogued what was stolen.

An employee said the store may reopen sometime in the afternoon.