Shots were fired at the Issaquah Costco around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, shattering a glass jewelry case, after a truck drove into the front of the store.

The Issaquah Police Department reported no injuries. An investigation is ongoing, the agency tweeted. Police did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the investigation or whether anything was taken.

As of 11 a.m., Costco was still closed, the parking lot blocked off with carts. An employee said the store may reopen sometime in the afternoon.