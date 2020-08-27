Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in the Central District on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the corner of 23rd Avenue and Yesler Way just before 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. After arriving and speaking to witnesses, police learned the victim had arrived at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

A hospital spokesperson said Thursday evening that the boy is in critical condition in the intensive-care unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 206-233-5000.