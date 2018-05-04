Additional State Patrol troopers, police officers and sheriff's deputies will be patrolling in King and Snohomish counties to look out for impaired drivers.

Additional troopers, police officers and sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling in King and Snohomish counties to look out for impaired drivers, the State Patrol said. The State Patrol’s Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will also be deployed in King County so those arrested can be dropped off by troopers and processed in the field.

The State Patrol says troopers have arrested 2,520 suspected impaired drivers in the first two months of the year.