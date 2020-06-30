Authorities have identified the remains of the two people found inside several bags at Duwamish Head in West Seattle two weeks ago, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives identified the individuals as a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, the Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Officials responded to the 1100 block of Alki Avenue Southwest on June 19 after receiving a call for a suspicious bag on the beach, police said. They found another bag in the water.

According to the statement, police don’t believe this case is connected to any other investigations in the Puget Sound area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 206-233-5000.