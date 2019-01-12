Police found a man fatally shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after they responded to 911 calls late Friday about gunfire near Broadway and Pike Street.

The calls began to come in around 11:50 p.m, according to Seattle police.

Officers found the man and called for medics, but he died at the scene, according to police, who said they detained one person nearby. Police said detectives believe a fight led to the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.