The green 1990 Mitsubishi Montero that was believed to have been driven by a person of interest in the murder and decapitation of a woman on Camano Island has been found, authorities said.

The Island County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for Jacob Gonzales, 34, in a silver compact car with unknown license plates, citing information from “various tips.”

It’s unclear where authorities found the green Mitsubishi.

The body of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham was found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend and had been decapitated, according to Island County authorities.

Gonzales could have been heading to California, authorities said.

The Island County coroner identified Cunningham on Wednesday. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.

Nearby, investigators discovered a bunker dug into a hillside containing supplies, guns and ammo.

Island County Sheriff Mark Brown said Wednesday that police are looking for Gonzales, whom he called a person of interest. Gonzales was believed to be armed.

A woman who knows Gonzales and Cunningham described them as boyfriend and girlfriend, originally from California. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the couple lived with her family in an apartment in Stanwood for a brief time about 2½ years ago.

The couple later moved to a trailer on Camano Island, she said.

The woman said Cunningham and Gonzales had met in the military.

“It’s just crazy,” the woman said Wednesday. “They were in my house, around my kids and I never thought he was capable of something like this.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Jessica Lee and news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.