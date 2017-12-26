Police say the suspect fired a gunshot as witnesses followed him after the robbery at a Safeway store.
SPOKANE — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was fatally shot by police in Spokane.
KHQ reports that Police Chief Craig Meidl says officers responded to a call at a Safeway grocery store early Tuesday morning.
Witnesses followed the suspect and at some point authorities say the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses then backed off.
Police found the suspect, who tried to leave in a car but was blocked in by officers. The suspect fled on foot and was shot and killed by officers.
Most Read Stories
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- After 2 to 3 inches of snow, Seattle's post-Christmas commute could include black ice
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- Seahawks will play next Sunday with a playoff spot on the line
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting.