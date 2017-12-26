Police say the suspect fired a gunshot as witnesses followed him after the robbery at a Safeway store.

By

SPOKANE — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was fatally shot by police in Spokane.

KHQ reports that Police Chief Craig Meidl says officers responded to a call at a Safeway grocery store early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses followed the suspect and at some point authorities say the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses then backed off.

Police found the suspect, who tried to leave in a car but was blocked in by officers. The suspect fled on foot and was shot and killed by officers.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting.

The Associated Press