A 24-year-old Edmonds man walked to the police station early Thursday morning and told officers that he had killed his father, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The man’s 64-year-old father was then found dead, with multiple stab wounds, inside a home in the 18700 block of 84th Avenue West, police said.

The 24-year-old, who will be booked into Snohomish County Jail on investigation of first-degree murder, has a history of mental illness, police said.

He initially contacted police at about 2:41 a.m. through the police station’s call box, saying he wanted to report that he committed a “premeditated homicide,” police said. He told officers that he had just stabbed his father and walked to the station to report it.

Police continue to investigate the 64-year-old’s death. No further details were immediately available.