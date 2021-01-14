OLYMPIA — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog was shot twice after an armed driver led several police agencies on a chase along Interstate 5 Wednesday night.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase, which ended in the southbound lanes near Grand Mound, according to a department spokesperson. At one point, gunfire erupted and K-9 Arlo was shot twice, while the 25-year-old driver was wounded at least once, KOMO-TV reported.

The police dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital and was expected to survive, according to a Facebook post from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The seriously wounded driver was taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured in the incident.