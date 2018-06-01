Police closed streets in and around the 500 block of Terry Avenue North and ordered pedestrians to get indoors as negotiators tried to contact the man, who was reportedly in crisis.
Seattle police have taken an armed man into custody in South Lake Union.
Police closed streets in and around the 500 block of Terry Avenue North and ordered pedestrians to get indoors as negotiators tried to contact the man, who police say may be in crisis. The incident was resolved around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
