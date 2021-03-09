EPHRATA —A police chase led to a woman’s death in a collision Tuesday morning just south of Ephrata city limits.

According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman, at around 2 a.m., Ephrata police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Sunset Street Southeast.

Upon noticing the police officer, the suspect fled in a vehicle “at a high rate of speed” with two other people — a man and a woman. Foreman said the driver lost control of the vehicle on Dodson Road near Road 12.8.

“The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control, left the roadway, rolled over, and one occupant of the vehicle, adult female, was killed,” Foreman said.

Foreman said the other two occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were arrested by deputies.