A woman driver was injured and her male passenger died Monday when she crashed into a garbage truck in Lake City while allegedly attempting to flee Seattle police in what officers say was a stolen car.

Seattle police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson said officers typically would not engage in a pursuit over a stolen car but did so in this case because the driver almost struck officers while fleeing. The officers had tried to approach the driver after noticing the Subaru she was in matched the description of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from police.

The woman drove south from where police found her behind a grocery store in the 14300 block of 17th Avenue Northeast, with police in pursuit.

She crashed into a parked garbage truck near 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 125th Street in the Lake City neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Her male passenger died, and she was taken into custody by officers after trying to flee from the crash by foot, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital.

No other people were injured in the crash, according to police.

The area will be closed as police investigate.