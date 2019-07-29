A police chase caused traffic backups in Tacoma on Monday morning before officers caught the fleeing driver in Gig Harbor.

Around 6 a.m., Tacoma police spotted a car along Highway 16 that was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident, said Trooper Johnna Batiste, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol. The driver inside the vehicle refused to pull over and sped away, she said.

Troopers set tire spikes near Jackson Street and Highway 16, which punctured the car’s tires, but the driver continued on and lost a rear tire in the process, Batiste said.

The car stopped near Olympic Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor, Batiste said. Troopers could not get the driver to comply with demands to surrender, so they fired a round of non-lethal bullets, which are essentially bean bags, she said. The driver then tried to run away but was captured by troopers, she said.

He’s being treated for some minor cuts to his face and is suspected of driving under the influence, Batiste said.