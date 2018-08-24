Agencies throughout Western Washington were put on alert after reports that a vehicle carjacked in Seattle contained a vulnerable man as a passenger.

Seattle police Friday night located a “vulnerable” 33-year-old man who had been a passenger in a carjacked 2012 BMW taken earlier in the evening.

Police identified the missing man as William Connor, who was a passenger in the car when it was taken from near King and Maynard streets Friday evening. Calls for officers to be on the looking for the car and missing man were broadcast to numerous police agencies Friday night. He was reported missing around 6:45 p.m.

Dispatchers announced he had been located about 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said the car was stolen with Connor still inside of it while his mother was paying for parking. Jamieson said the suspect got into the car and struggled with Connor and then drove off.

Conner was located unharmed near Pioneer Square, Jamieson said.

The vehicle is still missing and agencies to the south have been alerted. Polices said Connor was being reunited tonight with his family.

A Seattle police vehicle responding to a report of the carjacking was hit by another vehicle on Interstate 5 and rolled while crossing a median south of State Highway 599, officials said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said only minor injuries were reported. He didn’t know what direction on I-5 the police vehicle was heading. More information was not immediately available. The WSP says the southbound HOV lane was blocked.