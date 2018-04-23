The man was arrested last week after he showed up at a Burien apartment where he thought he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and take nude photos of her while her mother was at work, according to criminal charges.

A Burien man is accused of leaving notes at Metro bus stops in Tukwila and SeaTac offering cash for girls’ unwashed panties, according to King County prosecutors.

Darren Jones, 42, was charged last week with attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor after he showed up at a Burien apartment where he thought he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and take nude photos of her while her mother was at work, according to charging papers.

The fictitious 14-year-old — who was offered $80 for a pair of used panties, $300 for a sex act and $2,000 for a nude photo shoot — was really an undercover King County sheriff’s detective, according to the charges.

Jones, who was arrested Wednesday, was released from jail on Friday after posting $50,000 bail, jail and court records show.

On March 22, students at Tyee High School in SeaTac reported to their school counselor that they had found notes offering $80 to $100 for girls’ panties at several bus stops in Tukwila and SeaTac, charging papers say.

“I pay cash for used girls panties. Females, preteen to early teen. Text me if interested in selling,” the notes read in part, followed by a phone number, according to the charges and a sheriff’s news release.

The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the case because it provides police services to both Tukwila and SeaTac.

The school counselor collected the notes from students and turned them over to a school resource officer.

That same day, a male saw a stack of notes individually sealed in plastic sandwich bags on a bench in a bus shelter in the 3700 block of South 144th Street in Tukwila. He provided a photo he took of the notes to Tukwila police, but when officers went looking for them, they were no longer in the bus shelter.

A couple weeks later, a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl started exchanging text messages with the man whose cellphone number was included in the notes, the charges say. The man allegedly agreed to pay $80 for “young girly” underwear or thongs and wrote that he had recently started an online business selling the used panties, according to charging papers.

During the text exchange, he offered the girl additional money for sex and a photo shoot as well as a “finder’s fee” of $3,000 if she could find another girl, who he would pay $4,000 “for modeling,” say the charges.

Posing as the 14-year-old, the detective invited the man to her apartment after her mother left for work on Wednesday and Jones arrived just before 7 a.m. and was arrested, say the charges.

Inside his pickup, police found a handgun, a hatchet, a machete, a camera and more than $2,300 in cash, charging papers say.

Detectives also searched Jones’ apartment, where they found plastic bags like the ones left at the bus stops, electronic equipment, a label maker and a camera, the charges say. They also found and photographed but did not seize six rifles, two shotguns, eight handguns, numerous knives, a significant amount of ammunition and more than $3,000 in cash, say the charges.