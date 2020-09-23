Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man in Kirkland last week.

Gunshots were reported at Houghton Beach Park, 5811 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., around 8 p.m. Sept. 16. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old — identified Monday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Cyrus Mason — with gunshot wounds. Police say several people were in the park at the time, and witnesses reported seeing two males running from the park.

Mason was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they have spoken to two of four possible “persons of interest” in the case. They believe the suspects knew Mason, and on Tuesday provided a description:

Detectives are describing both suspects as male and between 15 and 20 years old. They say one was wearing a gray sweatshirt, white athletic shoes and either gray sweatpants or light-colored jeans, and had a tall, thin build and curly hair of an unknown color. The other had dark curly hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Mason’s mother, Sarahnova Mason, told KOMO News her son was on his way to his father’s house when he was shot. He was raised in Idaho and worked on a ranch there before moving to Washington about a year ago and taking a job painting buildings for Microsoft, she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 425-587-3515.