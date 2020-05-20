Redmond police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found shot to death in her apartment last week.

A family member discovered Ramona Whited, 59, lying in her bed in her apartment in the 9300 block of Avondale Road Northeast on May 13, according to a Wednesday statement from the Redmond Police Department. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Officers who arrived at the scene last week didn’t find any signs of a struggle or forced entry into the apartment, the statement said. No firearm consistent with the wound was located in the apartment.

Detectives haven’t identified a suspect yet, the statement said.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something suspicious on May 12 or 13 to contact the department’s nonemergency line at 425-556-2500.

“It’s a pretty big apartment complex, so we’re really asking people to reach out even if they saw something that seems off or a little suspicious,” Redmond police spokeswoman Andrea Wolf-Buck said.