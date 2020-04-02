TIGARD, Ore. — A woman has been arrested in Washington in connection with the slaying of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room.

Danielle Morin, 46, was arrested in Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes of Nehalem, Oregon. Lowes, 61, checked into the Embassy Suites hotel March 6 and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police would not say whether Morin and Lowes knew each other or what led to the shooting.