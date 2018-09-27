Police said the clerk suffered a medical emergency and two teenagers stole from the store without attempting to help him.

Auburn police have arrested one of two teenagers suspected of stealing from a convenience store after the clerk had a medical emergency earlier this month. The incident was caught on a surveillance video posted by the department.

At 5:41 p.m. Sept. 8, two teenage boys and an adult male entered the Shell gas station at 201 Auburn Way S., police said at the time. As the clerk rang up the teenagers’ purchases, he appeared to argue with them. Police said one of the teenagers gave the clerk a dollar bill and the clerk became upset and walked around the counter.

The clerk could be seen on the video talking to the teenagers and pointing. He then turned around to go back toward the area behind the register, crashed into a display and fell to the floor. The adult and two teenagers left without attempting to help him, and the boys returned later and took cash out of the register, according to the video.

Auburn police arrested one of the teenagers, who is 13, in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon, said Auburn Police Department spokesman Cmdr. Jamie Douglas. A warrant for burglary had been issued for the teen’s arrest and he had two other warrants from separate incidents, Douglas said.

Police have identified the other teenager, who is 17, but have not yet arrested him, Douglas said. The adult seen in the video cooperated with police and was not associated with the teenagers, the department said in a news release Sept. 12.

The store clerk was in critical condition after the incident, but survived, Douglas said.