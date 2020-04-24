Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal downtown Everett shooting that left one man dead and a second wounded this month.

The boy was arrested Wednesday in Marysville and booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett, according to a statement from the Everett Police Department. The 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Both were booked on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery, the statement said.

The man who was fatally shot has been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 19-year-old Tyverius Walburn.

Officers responded to Everett and Rucker avenues on April 9 after hearing reports of gunfire, Everett police said.

Detectives believe an illegal gun sale was set up where the buyer planned to rob the seller, according to the Friday statement. Both parties arrived armed and with friends. As the buyer attempted to rob the seller, about 15 shots were fired between the groups. Two men, including Walburn, were shot.

Both men were dropped off at Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett. Walburn died at the hospital, and the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.