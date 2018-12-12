The suspect is a 51-year-old man who attempted to access the cash register drawer during the assault, police said.

Seattle police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a 71-year-old woman at a West Seattle convenience store on Tuesday.

The victim, a store employee, is recovering at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. She was in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported assault at Juneau Street Market around 12:20 p.m., according to police detective Mark Jamieson said. The caller said a man was assaulting a woman inside the store and that the victim was screaming for help.

A delivery driver and customer walked by the store as the assault was taking place and pulled the woman to safety, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. The suspect fled, prompting officers to chase him for several blocks before they used a Taser to take him down and into custody.

Seattle Fire Department treated the victim before she was taken to Harborview with multiple stab wounds.

The man, 51, attempted to access the cash-register drawer during the assault, police said. He was booked into King County Jail on investigation of robbery and assault. Police are investigating the incident.