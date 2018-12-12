The suspect is a 51-year-old man who attempted to access the cash register drawer during the assault, police said.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a 71-year-old woman at a West Seattle convenience store on Tuesday.

The victim, a store employee, is recovering at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. She was in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported assault at Juneau Street Market around 12:20 p.m., according to police detective Mark Jamieson said. The caller said a man was assaulting a woman inside the store and that the victim was screaming for help.

A delivery driver and customer walked by the store as the assault was taking place and pulled the woman to safety, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. The suspect fled, prompting officers to chase him for several blocks before they used a Taser to take him down and into custody.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Seattle Fire Department treated the victim before she was taken to Harborview with multiple stab wounds.

The man, 51, attempted to access the cash-register drawer during the assault, police said. He was booked into King County Jail on investigation of robbery and assault. Police are investigating the incident.

Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.