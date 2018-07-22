Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, is expected to recover.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the International District, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated by Seattle Fire at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim did not have life-threatening injuries and is recovering, according to police.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault and an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.