Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, is expected to recover.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the International District, according to Seattle police.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated by Seattle Fire at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center.
The victim did not have life-threatening injuries and is recovering, according to police.
The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault and an outstanding warrant, according to police.
