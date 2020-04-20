Officers arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Tukwila Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the the shooting in the 14100 block of Tukwila International Boulevard around 6:11 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Despite the efforts of medics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said police spokesman Victor Masters. No further details about the victim were immediately available.

“It was some kind of dispute that escalated,” said Masters, who added that the shooting wasn’t random.

Police found and arrested a man without incident. Police are still attempting to determine the cause of the argument.