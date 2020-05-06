A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after detectives discovered a body in his Renton hotel room, according to Renton police.

Mercer Island detectives arrived at a Renton hotel in the 1800 block of East Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to follow up on a tip regarding a missing 61-year-old Mercer Island man, a Renton police statement said Wednesday. The man hadn’t been seen since April 23.

The detectives noticed a “foul odor” coming from one of the hotel rooms, and notified Renton police officers, who were able to call a man inside the room. The man, who was later arrested, refused to open the door, so police obtained a search warrant to enter the room.

Once inside, the officers found human remains in a plastic container in the bathroom, the statement said. The remains haven’t been identified.

The Seattle man was booked on unrelated charges, pending confirmation of the victim’s cause of death, the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available.