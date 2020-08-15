Corrections officers arrested a 22-year-old man Friday on investigation of murder related to a fatal stabbing on Seattle’s waterfront in early August, Seattle police said Saturday.

The man was located in Kitsap County, police said in a statement Saturday. He was booked into King County Jail on Friday evening on investigation of homicide, according to the jail roster. Police said he also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

A 39-year-old man was stabbed on the waterfront on the morning of Aug. 5, according to police. When officers responded to Fire Station 5 on the 900 block of Alaskan Way, medics were loading the man into an ambulance, according to a statement from police. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

According to police, witnesses told them the victim and a man were arguing just before the stabbing. On Saturday, a police spokesperson could not provide more details about what apparently led up to the incident.