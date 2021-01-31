Seattle police arrested a wounded man Sunday morning who allegedly had attacked an armed man walking on Stone Way North.

According to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter, shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday officers responded to reports of a shooting outside a gym in the 3600 block of Stone Way North in Fremont. When they arrived, an armed man said he’d been walking when someone approached him and began punching him in the head and chest. He drew a concealed gun and shot the man, wounding him.

The police found the wounded man about a block to the north. They called medics from the Seattle Fire Department and took the man to Harborview Medical Center. Police said he is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries. Once he’s released, they plan to book him into King County Jail.

Police did not arrest the shooter because he’d apparently shot the other man in self-defense. A police report from the incident was not yet available, a spokesperson for the department said.