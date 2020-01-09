Seattle police arrested a man authorities believe fired a shotgun at a driver on Interstate 5 Wednesday, then drove a stolen car erratically while under the influence Thursday.

Police stopped the man around 4:40 a.m. Thursday for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in West Seattle, and the man ran from the car, according to a statement from Washington State Patrol (WSP). A woman passenger remained in the car, where police said they found a shotgun, according to the statement.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence and obstruction, as well as on suspicion of assault in connection with an earlier drive-by shooting on I-5 near Tukwila.

Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for that shooting, which occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday. A man told troopers he was entering northbound I-5 from Interurban Avenue South when a car nearly hit him, then pulled next to him while driving on the shoulder. The driver fired at the victim with a shotgun and shattered the front passenger window, according to WSP.

The victim was not struck but was scraped by the shattered glass. He was able to provide troopers with descriptions of the car and driver, who sped away after the shooting, according to WSP.

Troopers also said they received a report that a driver in a similar vehicle brandished a shotgun and was driving erratically about a half-hour before the shooting, along Interurban Avenue South.

State Patrol is still investigating a number of other recent shootings along I-5 and highways in King County, including a shooting last month that resulted in the death of a man shot in the face while driving on Highway 509.