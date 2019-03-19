A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times inside her Kirkland home was arrested Monday, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

The woman was found in the road in the 11300 block of 100th Avenue Northeast just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to an emailed statement from the department. She was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the statement.

Kirkland police believe the suspect knew the victim through a business relationship. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on Monday, where he remains in lieu of a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

Washington State Patrol crime-scene investigators assisted Kirkland police in its investigation.