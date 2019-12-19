A young couple from Pierce County was arrested in Texas on Thursday in connection with a shooting in a South Everett apartment last month that injured four people, according to the Everett Police Department.

Texas authorities arrested a 20-year-old man from Tacoma on suspicion of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm on an arrest warrant obtained by Everett police. His 19-year-old girlfriend from Parkland was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.

Detectives believe the couple drove to the apartment on West Casino Road around 3 a.m. Nov. 21 to buy drugs, along with two other men, according to a statement from police.

The 20-year-old and another man went into the apartment, where police said “a joke turned into an argument.” According to officers, the 20-year-old fired a pistol several times and struck four people, including his companion.

Detectives believe his girlfriend drove him away from the scene.

Three of the victims have been released from the hospital. The condition of the fourth victim, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center, is currently unknown, according to police.