Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man they say shot his girlfriend in the chest at her Port Orchard apartment Sunday evening.

The man was handling the gun when it discharged, the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team said in a news release Wednesday. Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The man, Joseph Anthony Armas, was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a court order from a previous domestic violence incident, said Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Sheriff Scott Wilson. Armas was booked into jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm, and bail was set at $600,000, the release said.

Police are “not drawing a conclusion right now” about whether Armas intended to shoot the woman, identified as 20-year-old Ashlee Jo Marie McClelland, Wilson said.

“We’re just saying he was handling [the gun] and it discharged.”

After the shooting, Armas and another person drove McClelland to an urgent-care facility in Port Orchard, according to police. A Port Orchard police officer conducting traffic control in the area noticed the vehicle traveling erratically and followed it to the urgent-care facility. McClelland was later transferred to Tacoma General Hospital, where she died.