Police have arrested a man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint early Wednesday and seriously injured a person during his escape, according to Seattle police.

The carjacking was near the site of a downed power line at East Madison Street and 29th Avenue.

Police did not immediately clarify whether or how the carjacking was connected to the downed power line, but said on Twitter the vehicle was not a Seattle Public Utility van as reported at first.

Officers have taken the suspect into custody at 17 Ave Ne/Ne 47th St. traffic in the area will be difficult while the investigation continues. To clarify some misinformation, the vehicle stolen was not a @SeattleSPU truck. https://t.co/C4rpnHAIhX — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 10, 2021

Seattle police said the suspect was arrested at 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street after he was seen and pursued into the University District neighborhood.

The University of Washington issued a warning to students and staff about the incident as it was unfolding, KIRO reported.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the utility pole was downed shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. It fell onto a passing truck and a nearby building but no injuries were reported, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesperson David Cuerpo.