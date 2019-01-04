The arrest stems from the 1992 killing of a 57-year-old woman in Bremerton. Her body was found in her apartment after police received a call requesting a welfare check. Her death was ruled a homicide and evidence was collected but no arrests were made.

BREMERTON — Ppolice say detectives have arrested a man in Idaho in connection with a 26-year-old Washington state murder case after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

KOMO-TV reports 54-year-old Robert Lee Miller was arrested this week in Boise on a murder warrant.

The arrest stems from the 1992 killing of 57-year-old Marilyn Hickey in Bremerton. Her body was found Sept. 10, 1992, in her apartment after police received a call requesting a welfare check.

Her death was ruled a homicide and evidence was collected but no arrests were made.

The case was reopened in 2006 and the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab was able to extract a DNA profile of the suspected killer. The DNA matched DNA in another unsolved homicide case from Boise.

Police in both departments worked to identify Miller as the suspect using DNA, an official said.