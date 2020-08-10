Seattle police arrested six people — though only two were booked — after they allegedly smashed business windows during a protest on First Hill Sunday night, authorities said.

Police said they began receiving reports that a group of protesters marching from Cal Anderson Park was causing property damage around 10:15 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the department. Officers caught up with the group near Seventh Avenue and Madison Street as a few people were breaking windows, police said.

Eight businesses were damaged in total, according to the statement.

Two people were booked into King County Jail, and four were interviewed and released from the precinct.

No further information was immediately available.