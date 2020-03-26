Police have captured all but one of the 14 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail Monday, according to several county sheriff’s offices.

Police arrested eight of the escapees Monday, after the group broke open a fire door with a table, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the six remaining inmates, a 34-year-old man from Moses Lake, was arrested without incident in a Yakima apartment building Tuesday morning. He’s being held on a state Department of Corrections warrant for violating terms of his release on a previous felony conviction.

Another inmate, a 27-year-old Yakima man, was captured in a Yakima house Wednesday night.

Officials arrested the third and fourth escaped inmates — a 28-year-old Yakima man and a 26-year-old Union Gap man — Wednesday morning. Yakima police found the 28-year-old hiding in some bushes and took him into custody. Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 26-year-old in a parking lot in Vantage, Kittitas County.

Grant County Sheriff officials found the fifth inmate near Moses Lake Thursday, the department said in a statement. The man, a 27-year-old from Moses Lake, was in a car traveling east on Interstate 90 when he was arrested. The driver was also arrested.

Officials are still searching for the last inmate, a 31-year-old man from Yakima.