Seattle police have arrested two people who were allegedly involved in stabbing a man in Pioneer Square on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of First Avenue South and James Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible assault, according to the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach, police said.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Seattle Fire spokesperson.

While officers started to investigate, they recognized one possible suspect based on witness accounts and descriptions, police said. Less than two hours later, officers received a tip from a King County Metro employee, who reported they saw someone who matched the description in Belltown.

Officers responded and found two people — a 53-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man — they believe were involved in the stabbing. Both were taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.