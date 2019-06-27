Seattle police arrested two men Wednesday night in connection with a fatal shooting in the Licton Springs neighborhood last month.

The men, brothers ages 26 and 32, were booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder. Bail was set at $2 million each, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 9600 block of Midvale Avenue North around 5 a.m. on May 29. There, they found a 47-year-old dead outside of a recreational vehicle police say he lived in, which had its door nearly torn off.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Steven W. Sande. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the office.

Sande’s roommate told police they were both in the RV when a group of men approached. Police later obtained surveillance video that showed this, according to the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against the suspects.

The roommate told police that after the men rushed into the RV, one began to fight with Sande and another shot him. He said that the men stole drugs and money and that Sande chased them outside before collapsing.

Police identified the brothers as suspects after speaking to a witness who said one of the men told him about the robbery and shooting, according to the statement. The witness provided them with a description of a van later found outside a motel where one of the suspects was staying.

The victim’s roommate was unable to identify either of the suspects from photos but identified a man he said he saw most clearly, who police say is associated with one of the brothers.

Police said one of the brothers appeared to match a man in the surveillance video, and they arrested him at a motel about a mile from the RV.

The other brother was arrested as he left his home in North Seattle. He told police that he had never been to the RV and that he didn’t know any of the men they claimed were involved in the robbery except his brother, according to the probable-cause statement.

The two men will next appear in court July 1.

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.