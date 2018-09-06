Little information is known at this point; the sheriff's office is urging people to stay out of the area on Pacific Avenue.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says an apparently heavily armed suspect has barricaded himself in a Parkland used car lot, taking at least one hostages and firing multiple shots at deputies. No injuries have been reported.

The sole hostage was rescued about an hour after the incident began around 7:30 p.m., and a SWAT team and negotiators were on the scene. There is apparently one suspect who has multiple firearms, including rifles, said sheriffs’ spokesman Sgt. Ed Troyer via social media. Airspace over the area has also been shut down, Troyer reported.

Few details were available, however the sheriff’s office posted on social media that the situation was extremely dangerous — “hot and active” — and that all lanes of traffic were closed between 132nd and 138th streets and Pacific Avenue South.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ed Troyer tweeted that the business involved was Sky Motors, at 13401 Pacific Avenue South. The sheriff’s office said it believed that deputies had rescued the hostage by about 8:45 p.m., but said said shots were still being fired.

Shots still being fired please keep area clear traffic being diverted. Unknown how many suspects. Deputies believe they rescued last remaining hostage — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) September 7, 2018

Update 9 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say the incident began with a single hostage taken at Sky Motors, who was later rescued by deputies. The suspect — apparently officials believe there is only one at this point — is believed to be barricading himself. He has continued to fire at deputies, although there are no reports of any injuries.

Employees at nearby businesses said they saw a heavy police presence and the street blocked off. “We’ve seen, god I don’t know, 20 cop cars drive up,” said Matthew Holland, a manager at a bar down the street, Lady Luck Cowgirl Up. “We didn’t hear any shots but we have the football game up in the bar.”

All deputies & officers are accounted for and uninjured, SWAT is on scene and additional resources are arriving at the location. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) September 7, 2018

UPDATE 9:32 p.m.

The sheriff’s department says a SWAT team and negotiators are still trying to make contact with the individual they believe is barricaded inside Sky Motors in Parkland. They say shots are still being fired and believe the suspect is armed with multiple weapons, including rifles. As a result, roads in the area are still shut down and people are being urged to stay away.

Suspect is continuing to fire numerous rounds, is believed to be in possession of multiple firearms including long guns. Multiple agencies on scene & attempting to make contact with suspect for negotiations. All lanes of Pacific Ave. remain shut down. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) September 7, 2018

This is a developing story; watch for updates.