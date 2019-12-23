For nearly seven minutes, two Pierce County deputies fought a 22-year-old Parkland man who was apparently high on an unknown substance, exhibited “superhuman” strength, and repeatedly yelled for the deputies to kill him, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputies at the man’s residence radioed that they needed “priority backup” just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Cooper Dyson was the first to respond and rushed along flooded streets during record rainfall to get to them, according to an update on the sheriff’s Facebook page posted Monday that provided new details about the case.

Dyson, a 25-year-old married father of one with a baby girl on the way, died after his patrol vehicle slid off 112th Street South, collided with lumber materials outside a business, then rolled and caught fire about 1½ miles east of the house where the other deputies were fighting the domestic-violence suspect.

Before joining the sheriff’s office one year ago, Dyson served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a hazardous-boat crew member and a rated fireman, according to information posted on the Crime Stoppers website. Dyson’s father is a lieutenant with East Pierce Fire, the website also noted.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has established a Legacy Fund through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County to raise money for Dyson’s widow, their 3-year-old son and the daughter who is due in early 2020. Donations can be made online to the “Deputy Cooper Dyson Legacy Fund” using a credit card or PayPal by clicking on the yellow “donate” button at the top of the Crime Stoppers website. Donations can also be made at any TAPCO Credit Union.

According to the sheriff’s Monday Facebook post:

Two deputies working the graveyard shift were dispatched to a house on 113th Street South at 3:03 a.m. Saturday after a woman called 911. She reported that her son was high on an unknown substance and had assaulted his 6-year-old sister, who is developmentally disabled. Dispatchers could hear the man yelling in the background that there were multiple weapons in the house.

When deputies arrived, the woman met them at the door and said her son was searching the house for a shotgun. As deputies approached the man, he retreated inside the residence, but one of them was able to grab hold of the man’s arm. As the man fought the deputies, he seemed impervious to pain and “appeared to have superhuman strength,” the department’s statement said.

“Throughout the nearly seven minute long fight with the suspect, the two deputies attempted multiple self-defense techniques including hair-holds, two separate taser applications, pepper spray and a vascular neck restraint,” the post says, adding “NONE of the methods had an effect on the suspect.”

The woman and her daughter locked themselves in a bedroom as the man repeatedly yelled at the deputies to “kill him” and to “shoot him,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

At 3:11 a.m., a K-9 deputy responding to the call for backup arrived and released his police dog, Zepp, who ran at the man and hit him in the chest. The man grabbed the dog and put him in a chokehold, then lay on top of Zepp, according to the department. The K-9 deputy struck the man on the head but it had no effect. As the dog’s body started to go limp, one of the other deputies struck the man in the head with a flashlight, causing him to loosen his hold on Zepp and allow the deputies to pull the man off and handcuff him. The extent of Zepp’s injuries wasn’t clear from the department’s statement.

The deputies later learned that before they arrived, the man had been looking for the shotgun and had yelled he planned to “ruin Christmas by committing suicide by cop,” the post says.

The three deputies were treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray and minor injuries and it was at that time they learned Dyson had died in the crash while coming to their aid. One deputy remained at the house to interview the woman and her daughter and recover the shotgun. The other deputies immediately went to the collision scene and worked another 6-plus hours before they were relieved of duty, the Facebook post says.

The 22-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail at 6:19 a.m. Saturday on investigation of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree assault, assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for the man’s arrest on Monday in connection with an assault on his ex-girlfriend in September. In that case, the man was charged with second-degree assault domestic violence and felony harassment, accused of beating and strangling the woman in his bedroom after learning she had dated another man while the two had been broken up, the records say. He is also accused of threatening to kill her.

The assault ended when the woman reminded the man that his little sister was in the living room, charging papers say.

The ex-girlfriend obtained a domestic-violence protection order and the man was ordered to surrender his concealed-pistol license and the four firearms — including a rifle and a shotgun — he was alleged to have access to, court records show. The records don’t indicate if the weapons were turned over to Tacoma police.